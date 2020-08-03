Starting a cigar firm in Zimbabwe
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Starting a cigar firm in Zimbabwe

Entrepreneur Shepherd Mafundikwa decided to take early retirement from the US and move back to Zimbabwe to start a cigar manufacturing firm.

Mosi Oa Tunya is breaking ground as Zimbabwe’s first ever cigar manufacturer, and only the second firm in this business in Sub-Saharan Africa.

You can tune into In Business Africa every Friday at 18:30 GMT on BBC World News.

  • 03 Aug 2020