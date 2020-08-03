Media player
Starting a cigar firm in Zimbabwe
Entrepreneur Shepherd Mafundikwa decided to take early retirement from the US and move back to Zimbabwe to start a cigar manufacturing firm.
Mosi Oa Tunya is breaking ground as Zimbabwe’s first ever cigar manufacturer, and only the second firm in this business in Sub-Saharan Africa.
03 Aug 2020
