How the book industry is evolving in the pandemic

Video

The book industry has been evolving in South Africa due to the pandemic and current affairs.

Bookstore chain Exclusive Books has set up a home delivery service using Uber Eats.

"We've tapped into a whole different market strategy - it was a way of getting to people who wanted a book delivered to their doorstep in a very short time, through a platform that they use regularly," Batya Bricker, general manager of books and brand at Exclusive Books told the BBC.

