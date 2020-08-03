‘We wanted to create a label for young people'

Video

In May, the iconic Def Jam Recordings music label, owned by Universal Music Group, expanded into Africa with the creation of a new division.

The Def Jam Africa label will be the first label that will represent hip-hop, Afrobeats and trap talent in Africa, signifying the increasing importance of artists from across the region.

“We wanted to create a label where young people, that are driving culture at a street level, feel that they’ve been given the attention and resources that they need to develop that craft,” Sipho Dlamini, managing director for South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa at Universal Music Africa told the BBC.

