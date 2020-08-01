Media player
Giving French recipes an African flair
Chef Coco Reinarhz is the owner of Epicure Restaurant in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Trained in Belgium, Chef Coco is part of a new wave of chefs focused on a new brand of contemporary African cuisine.
In Epicure's case, Chef Coco is reinventing popular French recipes with familiar African tastes.
Chef Coco explains his cuisine to the BBC and discusses the challenges brought about by the coronavirus crisis.
You can tune into In Business Africa every Friday at 18:30 GMT on BBC World News.
01 Aug 2020
