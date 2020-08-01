Video

The Africa Your Time Is Now campaign was launched by South African fashion designer Papama Mtwisha in 2017.

The popularity of her message, seen through fashion in the form of a slogan printed on garments, has spread so widely around the world that it is now sold in department store Bloomingdale's in the US.

"It's a simple, clear and loud statement that serves as a reminder of what we've been and what we are becoming as an African people," she tells the BBC.

