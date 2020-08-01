Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'It's been a wake-up call to everybody'
The coronavirus crisis has made the football industry in Africa realise that it needs to diversify its offerings in order to survive.
"It's been a wake-up call to everybody. There needs to be a paradigm shift," Kingsley Pungong, chief executive of Rainbow Sports Investments told the BBC.
"Football is a business based on excitement...some clubs overspend, which creates fragile business models.
"This is a time for them to take a back seat and make sure they're more prudent and better prepared for the future."
You can tune into In Business Africa every Friday at 18:30 GMT on BBC World News.
01 Aug 2020
