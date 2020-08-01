Video

The coronavirus crisis has made the football industry in Africa realise that it needs to diversify its offerings in order to survive.

"It's been a wake-up call to everybody. There needs to be a paradigm shift," Kingsley Pungong, chief executive of Rainbow Sports Investments told the BBC.

"Football is a business based on excitement...some clubs overspend, which creates fragile business models.

"This is a time for them to take a back seat and make sure they're more prudent and better prepared for the future."

