The return of golf in Zambia

Video

Golf courses in Zambia are slowly springing back to life following the coronavirus lockdown.

Business executives like Jason Kazilimani Jr, senior partner and chief executive at KPMG Zambia, have missed being able to play golf over the last few months.

"It's not so much the deals, but the forging of relationships - through those relationships is how the business comes in," he told the BBC.

You can tune into In Business Africa every Friday at 18:30 GMT on BBC World News.