Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The return of golf in Zambia
Golf courses in Zambia are slowly springing back to life following the coronavirus lockdown.
Business executives like Jason Kazilimani Jr, senior partner and chief executive at KPMG Zambia, have missed being able to play golf over the last few months.
"It's not so much the deals, but the forging of relationships - through those relationships is how the business comes in," he told the BBC.
You can tune into In Business Africa every Friday at 18:30 GMT on BBC World News.
-
01 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window