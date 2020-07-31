Media player
How basketball could revive African economies
The coronavirus lockdown measures imposed by several governments has halted sporting events.
NBA Africa had intended to launch the Basketball Africa League in Senegal in March, but the pandemic delayed this. However, plans are now being put back into motion.
There has been a 40% rise in tourism between 2014 to 2017, according to Senegal's Ministry of Tourism and Transport, and sports have been driving some of that growth.
The hope is that sports like basketball will be able to aid economic growth on the continent.
31 Jul 2020
