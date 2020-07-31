Media player
IAG boss Willie Walsh warns coronavirus having 'extreme' impact
Willie Walsh, the chief executive of British Airways' parent company IAG, warns that Covid-19 is having an "extreme" impact and is "by far" the most disruptive event in air industry history.
His comments came as the company announced a record loss for the first half of the year.
31 Jul 2020
