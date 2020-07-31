Media player
Coronavirus: Can the chancellor save the economy from Covid-19?
The Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, has a plan to save the UK economy from the effects of coronavirus.
But will his financial superpowers be enough to save the day?
Economics Correspondent Dharshini David reports.
Video by Ben King, Terry Saunders and Kate Forbes. Camera: Megan Fisher.
31 Jul 2020
