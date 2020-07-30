'Amazon heroin' tactics claim refuted by Jeff Bezos

Video

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos has refuted claims that his company acted like a "drug dealer" in its business tactics.

US Congressman David Cicilline, the Democrat leading a hearing looking into the world's biggest tech companies, said a year-long investigation by lawmakers had showed several online platforms had "wielded their power in destructive, harmful ways in order to expand".

Mr Bezos insisted his decisions were based on what was good for the consumer.

