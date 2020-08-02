Missing two weddings to save for early retirement
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

FIRE: The people trying to retire as early as possible

FIRE stands for Financial Independence, Retire Early. It's a movement that encourages people to be frugal and save as much of their income as they can, reaping the rewards in an early retirement.

For some this spells a fun retirement - travelling more and giving back to society in ways outside of work.

For others, living on the minimum can be too much.

Video journalist: Thomas Mason

  • 02 Aug 2020
Go to next video: Working from home burnout