'My first stall was a filing cabinet on wheels'
MOMA Foods makes £5m a year selling flavoured porridge and oat milk. But when Tom Mercer started the company 15 years ago, he sold from a stall which he had made from an old filing cabinet.
The way he broke into market was to sell his breakfast foods direct to commuters as they poured through London’s railway stations on their way to work.
Video and words: Jeremy Howell
29 Jul 2020
