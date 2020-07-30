Media player
How to ace a video interview
Job interviews are increasingly being conducted by video - over Zoom, Skype or FaceTime for instance - and there is a lot of pressure on candidates scrambling for places due to coronavirus. Jobs coach Dominic Joyce offers eight tips to help you perform well in a live video interview.
Video by Dougal Shaw, Ameer Khan and Lora Jones
30 Jul 2020
