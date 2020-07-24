The Ugandan restaurant that changed its business model

Video

The coronavirus lockdown measures imposed by the Ugandan government has brought the restaurant industry to a standstill.

Cafe Javas, a restaurant chain based in Kampala, has had to change its business model in order to adapt to the pandemic.

"We moved most of our waiters into the delivery [business], in order not to lay them off," Cafe Javas marketing manager Illona Ndagire told the BBC.

"They were able to deliver meals to customers using bikes."