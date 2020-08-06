Media player
Why stock markets are defying a shrinking economy
In recent months, financial markets have rallied while the global economy sinks deeper into a recession, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
We look at some reasons why equities are disconnected from the real economy.
Reporter: Monica Miller. Video by: Pamela Parker.
06 Aug 2020
