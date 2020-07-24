'Local products are getting a chance to shine'

Video

According to the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries, up to 81% of companies have experienced supply disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many Zimbabwe firms import raw materials and products from South Africa, but with the border between the two countries closed, supermarkets are having to use alternatives.

"Most of our importers are finding it difficult to really import on time... so this is giving a chance to local products to shine," Sandra Mbverechena, a store manager with supermarket chain Bon Marche told the BBC.

"Our local suppliers get local ingredients so they've actually managed to supply us faster."