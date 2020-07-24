Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'You need to support your smaller suppliers'
Indian online furniture retailer Pepperfry was severely affected during the Covid-19 lockdown, and had to ask staff to take pay cuts. But co-founder Ambareesh Murty says it was just as important to make sure smaller businesses, whom his firm rely on, also survived.
-
24 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window