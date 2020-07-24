'You need to support your smaller suppliers'
Indian online furniture retailer Pepperfry was severely affected during the Covid-19 lockdown, and had to ask staff to take pay cuts. But co-founder Ambareesh Murty says it was just as important to make sure smaller businesses, whom his firm rely on, also survived.

