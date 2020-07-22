Restaurants struggle with overwhelming 'no-shows'
New social distancing regulations to make restaurants Covid-secure mean there are fewer tables for customers, which in turn means less income.

However restaurateurs say many people who make reservations are simply not showing up, which is having a major impact on the company's bottom line, and ultimately their survival in the industry.

Journalist: Simon Browning

  • 22 Jul 2020
