Coronavirus: Restaurants struggle with overwhelming 'no-shows'
New social distancing regulations to make restaurants Covid-secure mean there are fewer tables for customers, which in turn means less income.
However restaurateurs say many people who make reservations are simply not showing up, which is having a major impact on the company's bottom line, and ultimately their survival in the industry.
Journalist: Simon Browning
22 Jul 2020
