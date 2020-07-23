Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What are negative interest rates?
As the US ponders cutting its interest rates to below zero, the BBC takes a look at negative interest rates. What are they, how do they work, and could they really benefit consumers?
Reporter: Monica Miller. Producer: Pamela Parker
-
23 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window