'Behave as if your mum is watching'
AO.com boss: 'Behave as if your mum is watching'

John Roberts, founder of white goods retailer AO.com, explains how he uses family values to inspire his employees, as part of our CEO Secrets series.

Video by series producer Dougal Shaw

  • 22 Jul 2020
