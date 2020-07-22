Media player
AO.com boss: 'Behave as if your mum is watching'
John Roberts, founder of white goods retailer AO.com, explains how he uses family values to inspire his employees, as part of our CEO Secrets series.
Video by series producer Dougal Shaw
Find more business tips at CEO Secrets. You can also follow the series on the BBC News app by adding the topic 'CEO Secrets' in My News.
22 Jul 2020
