How Boeing’s 747 became the 'Queen of the Skies'
Boeing brought out its first 747 over 50 years ago. For decades, it was the favourite choice of airlines for long-haul routes and was dubbed the "Queen of the Skies".
However, British Airways has joined a long list of airlines who have recently decided to ground the 747s in their fleets. Here’s a brief look back at the plane’s history.
Video by Jeremy Howell
17 Jul 2020
