How Boeing’s 747 became the 'Queen of the Skies'
Video

Boeing brought out its first 747 over 50 years ago. For decades, it was the favourite choice of airlines for long-haul routes and was dubbed the "Queen of the Skies".

However, British Airways has joined a long list of airlines who have recently decided to ground the 747s in their fleets. Here’s a brief look back at the plane’s history.

Video by Jeremy Howell

  • 17 Jul 2020
