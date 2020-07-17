Media player
Coronavirus: 'Dear customers, I face ruin, please come back'
City centres around the world are eerily quiet at the moment, as office workers try to work from home as much as possible. But there is a growing realisation that this is having a huge knock-on effect on small retailers, who rely on footfall.
Rumit Shah, who runs a chain of greeting cards shops called Cards Galore, has written an open letter explaining his plight.
Produced and filmed by digital reporter Dougal Shaw
17 Jul 2020
