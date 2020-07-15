Media player
'Men didn't understand my medicated tampon business'
Two years ago, Valentina Milanova had an idea for a tampon with built-in pain relief, which she says is less prone to leaks. But taking on the big multinational companies which dominate the industry would not be easy.
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
15 Jul 2020
