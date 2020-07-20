Job lessons from 2008 for the class of 2020
Coronavirus: Lessons from 2008 for the class of 2020

School leavers and graduates from around the world, in normal circumstances, would be entering the labour market now.

But coronavirus has put all their plans in jeopardy, with unemployment figures rising and the global economy in peril.

The global recession of 2008 left that year's graduates in a similar position.

BBC News asked one woman who entered the job market that year to give some advice to the Class of 2020.

