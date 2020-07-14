'We are still waiting for any glimmer of hope'

Media player
'We need a date to restart so we can save our staff'
Symbiosis is a British company that makes exhibition stands. It used to be a fast-growing business and expected 2020 to be a boom year.
But it has had no business for the past six months because of the coronavirus lockdown.
Its managing director, Vanessa Okell, says she desperately needs the government to say when exhibitions and conferences can open again.
14 Jul 2020
