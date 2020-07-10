Indian bridal outfitter turns to TikTok in lockdown
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Indian bridal outfitter turns to TikTok in lockdown

With coronavirus restrictions in place, traditional large Asian weddings in the UK have been postponed. One bridal outfitter in London, who's lost half a million pounds worth of business, has turned to TikTok as a way of marketing and generating sales.

  • 10 Jul 2020