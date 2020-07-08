Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
‘Our gyms abroad are helping us through lockdown’
PureGym is the UK’s biggest operator of fitness centres. Its UK sites have not yet been allowed to reopen, which is putting severe strain on the firm’s finances. But last year, PureGym diversified abroad by buying a chain of European fitness centres. It was a lucky move, because these have been allowed to reopen and are earning money while UK gyms stay closed.
Words and video: Jeremy Howell
-
08 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window