‘Our gyms abroad are helping us through lockdown’
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

‘Our gyms abroad are helping us through lockdown’

PureGym is the UK’s biggest operator of fitness centres. Its UK sites have not yet been allowed to reopen, which is putting severe strain on the firm’s finances. But last year, PureGym diversified abroad by buying a chain of European fitness centres. It was a lucky move, because these have been allowed to reopen and are earning money while UK gyms stay closed.

Words and video: Jeremy Howell

  • 08 Jul 2020