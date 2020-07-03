Singapore hotels prepare for different summer season
Around 19 million people from around the world visited Singapore last year, but one year on, the situation is very different.

Tourists are banned from entering the city-state and it is not clear when borders will reopen to the tourism industry. Staff in Singapore’s hotels are preparing for a very different kind of summer season.

Video by Fahmi Jamal and Suranjana Tewari

