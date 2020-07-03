Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Singapore hotels prepare for different summer season
Around 19 million people from around the world visited Singapore last year, but one year on, the situation is very different.
Tourists are banned from entering the city-state and it is not clear when borders will reopen to the tourism industry. Staff in Singapore’s hotels are preparing for a very different kind of summer season.
Video by Fahmi Jamal and Suranjana Tewari
-
03 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/business-53281475/coronavirus-singapore-hotels-prepare-for-different-summer-seasonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window