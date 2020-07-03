Yo! Sushi adapts conveyor belt system for coronavirus
The restaurant chain Yo! introduced the UK to the concept of choosing sushi dishes from a conveyor belt.

But as it prepares to reopen some of its restaurants in England, it has had to adapt its system in the age of coronavirus.

