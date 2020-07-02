Media player
What will be Covid-19's long-term global economic impact?
Covid-19 has already inflicted huge damage on economies around the world.
But what will be the long-term impact on the global economy, and what changes could be made as a result?
The BBC's Zeinab Badawi has hosted a discussion to explore these issues. She was joined by Dharshini David, the BBC's senior economics correspondent, and BBC Monitoring experts from around the world.
