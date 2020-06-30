Media player
AMD donating computers to help fight Covid-19
Chipmaker AMD has donated computers to help fight Covid-19, its boss has said.
Chief executive Lisa Su says it has given "computing horsepower" to healthcare researchers trying to tackle the pandemic.
She also spoke of the effect of the US's trade war with China on the business.
30 Jun 2020
