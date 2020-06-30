Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Facebook must 'develop a conscience'
Ryan Gellert, European boss of outdoor clothing company, Patagonia, tells the Today Programme why the company has pulled their advertising from Facebook platforms.
(Image: a giant digital sign is seen at Facebook's corporate headquarters campus in Menlo Park, California. Credit: AFP/Getty Images)
-
30 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window