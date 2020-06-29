Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The pandemic's impact on Zambia's art scene
Visual artists in Zambia have seen their incomes drop as a result of the coronavirus lockdown measures implemented by the government, particularly since they can no longer exhibit their work in public.
The Zambian arts scene is typically thriving, with lots of interest from art collectors abroad, but the pandemic has led to a halt in revenues.
Actors in local productions, who usually earn a decent living, have also been similarly affected.
You can tune into In Business Africa every Friday at 18:30 GMT on BBC World News.
-
29 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window