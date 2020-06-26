The handymen returning to work as lockdown eases
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The handymen returning to work as lockdown eases

Kandua is a Johannesburg-based startup offering an online marketplace for home maintenance and renovation services.

The firm has continued running through the coronavirus lockdown but there are big changes to the way its business is run.

Kandua makes use of many independent contractors who have been severely affected as close contact is needed, but with lockdown measures easing they can now perform one job a day.

  • 26 Jun 2020