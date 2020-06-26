Media player
'Stop using our pain to attract black consumers'
Many brands, big and small, have posted their support for the anti-racism protests that took place around the world after the death of George Floyd.
But some of them have been accused of appropriating the protests, and "jumping on the PR bandwagon" of the movement, while not doing enough on diversity within their own companies.
BBC Minute’s Joice Etutu has been speaking to consumers and business leaders who want those brands who post their support to make sure they’re supporting diversity in a meaningful way.
26 Jun 2020
