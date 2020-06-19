Would you wear one of these in public?

Media player
Coronavirus: Designer develops mobile plastic shield
Plastock, a UK plastics company, has developed a personal, mobile plastic shield for use by the public during coronavirus, called the Persona 360 or "Tube Tube". At the moment it has to be ordered on a bespoke basis and costs more than £100, but if there's enough interest the company plans to mass produce it.
Filmed and edited by digital reporter Dougal Shaw
19 Jun 2020
