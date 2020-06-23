Hotels plan coronavirus protection measures

Media player
Hotels plan to reopen with coronavirus protection measures
Hotels in England are hoping to reopen their doors to visitors in early July but what will the guest experience feel like post lockdown?
The Travel Show's Rajan Datar visits a new hotel in Kent to see what measures have been put in place for reopening. Guests can expect to have their temperature taken and have all food served in their room rather than in the hotel restaurant.
Many hotels are also planning much stricter cleaning regimes.
The Travel Show can be seen on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel.
23 Jun 2020
