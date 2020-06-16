'It's the worst news you can give as an employer'
Lots of small businesses in the UK have been hit hard by coronavirus, especially in the hospitality sector. Peter and Elaine Kinsella own a small chain of restaurants in the north west of England and describe the heartache of closing one of their branches, with the loss of more than 30 jobs.

  • 16 Jun 2020
