Shoppers rush back to the High Street
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Shoppers in England rush back to the High Street

There have been long queues on England’s High Streets and in its shopping centres as people rush back to the shops. It is the first day in nearly three months that shops selling non-essential goods, like clothing and electronics, have been allowed to open.

Video edited by Jeremy Howell

  • 15 Jun 2020