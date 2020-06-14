Johnson: 'People should shop with confidence'
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that "people should shop, and shop with confidence" when non-essential stores reopen in England on Monday.

But he urged shoppers to observe social distancing rules.

He added that it's important to see a "gradual build-up" of people to ensure safety.

