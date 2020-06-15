'This is a window of opportunity for local High Streets'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Mary Portas: 'This is a window of opportunity for local High Streets'

Retail expert Mary Portas talks to the BBC's Emma Simpson about how the coronavirus outbreak will impact the UK's shopping habits. It could have a positive effect on shops in local High Streets, she says.

  • 15 Jun 2020
Go to next video: 'You're opening up something that was abandoned'