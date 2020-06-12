‘Your High Street is back open for business’
Video

On Monday, non-essential shops in England will be allowed to open for business.

So what preparations have they made, after months of closure?

Mother-and-daughter team Carol and Laura Knight showed us round their gift shop in Bishop Auckland in County Durham.

Video edited by Jeremy Howell

  • 12 Jun 2020
