‘Your High Street is back open for business’
On Monday, non-essential shops in England will be allowed to open for business.
So what preparations have they made, after months of closure?
Mother-and-daughter team Carol and Laura Knight showed us round their gift shop in Bishop Auckland in County Durham.
Video edited by Jeremy Howell
12 Jun 2020
