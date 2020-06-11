Media player
The dramatic rise of learning online
While coronavirus lockdowns imposed by governments around the world have seen schools close, learning has moved online.
E-learning has seen a dramatic rise since lockdown measures were imposed in March, which is providing opportunities for some African firms.
"This could be forever and if we don't change now, you're going to drown," Danielle Steynvaardt, founder of the Ta-Da! Theatre Arts and Drama Academy told the BBC.
"You need to get your head in the game and not think about all the negatives, and just think, how am I going to make this work for me."
By video journalist Jesse David Preyser
