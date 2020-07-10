An induction to post-lockdown gyms
Video

Gyms in England are getting ready to reopen on 25 July as lockdown measures to deal with coronavirus continue to ease.

The CEO of Total Fitness, Sophie Lawler, shows how one of her gyms has been adapted.

Video by Rob Wood and Dougal Shaw

