Coronavirus: An induction to post-lockdown gyms
Gyms in England are getting ready to reopen on 25 July as lockdown measures to deal with coronavirus continue to ease.
The CEO of Total Fitness, Sophie Lawler, shows how one of her gyms has been adapted.
Video by Rob Wood and Dougal Shaw
10 Jul 2020
