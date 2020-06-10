'The days of queuing for fish and chips are gone'
'The days of queuing for fish and chips are gone'

The Chesterford Group owns 40 fish and chip restaurants in Britain, serving about 50,000 people a week. However, the coronavirus lockdown forced the restaurants to close to all walk-in customers. CEO James Lipscombe saw that his company was fast running out of cash. Within two weeks, he created a new way for it to continue in business.

  10 Jun 2020
