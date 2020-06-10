Media player
'The days of queuing for fish and chips are gone'
The Chesterford Group owns 40 fish and chip restaurants in Britain, serving about 50,000 people a week. However, the coronavirus lockdown forced the restaurants to close to all walk-in customers. CEO James Lipscombe saw that his company was fast running out of cash. Within two weeks, he created a new way for it to continue in business.
10 Jun 2020
