Coronavirus 'crushing blow' for emerging markets

Many developing countries will struggle to recover from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the former governor of India’s Reserve Bank Raghuram Rajan has said.

"Their stimulus depends on industrial countries growing strongly and buying their stuff... I really hope the world post-Covid comes together because we really can't afford a trade war especially in a number of the poorest countries in the world," he told BBC Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur.

