What will flying look like after lockdown?

Video

As coronavirus travel lockdown restrictions are lifted, airlines will be keen to increase their flights but what will it be like for passengers when the skies become busier?

BBC Travel Show’s Rajan Datar looks at measures being planned and put in place around the world - from dogs sniffing passengers for coronavirus and tech tracking the health of people as they check-in, to the deep cleaning of plane cabins using electrostatically charged sprays.

