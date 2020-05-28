How Covid-19 scares off investors
How Covid-19 scared off Little Tummy's investors

For new firms looking to expand, outside investment is vital.

Little Tummy, a UK firm which makes organic baby foods, was planning an export drive this year. However, its investors have postponed handing it the cash until the Covid-19 crisis has passed.

Little Tummy’s co-founder Nadine Hellmann says she doesn’t know when investors’ confidence will return.

