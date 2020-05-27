The artists and entertainers moving performances online

Video

Popular restaurants, bars, concert venues, exhibitions and tourist hotspots in Dar es salaam, Tanzania have all had to shut their doors during the coronavirus lockdown.

Tanzania's media industry is flourishing and according to latest data from PWC, was worth almost $600m in 2018, with revenues expected to double by 2023.

Being confined is a struggle for many performers, but some artists and entertainers are using technology and the internet as a way to create and broadcast new work.